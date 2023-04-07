Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,789. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

