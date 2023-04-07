Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 917 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.13. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $455.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.