Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes $7.19 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.09. 2,182,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,330. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

