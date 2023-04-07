Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,145 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

