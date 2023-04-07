State of Michigan Retirement System Has $42.65 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.03. 3,469,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

