State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,784 shares of company stock worth $9,274,601 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,304,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $202.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.