State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,016,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $331,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. 29,265,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,117,984. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

