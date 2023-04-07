State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,027. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

