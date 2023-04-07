State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.17. 4,180,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

