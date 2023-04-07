State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $97.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.35.

NYSE STT opened at $76.16 on Monday. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

