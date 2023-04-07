Steph & Co. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 398 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

NASDAQ:META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $225.52. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

