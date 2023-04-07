Steph & Co. Takes $123,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Doximity by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

