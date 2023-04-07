Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $27,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Pool by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.18.

Shares of POOL opened at $326.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $473.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

