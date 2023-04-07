Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Maximus worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Maximus by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 23.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMS opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

