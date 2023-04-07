Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,845 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in RingCentral by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $120.18.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

