Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Model N worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N Stock Performance

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.