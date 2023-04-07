Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.91% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver acquired 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.