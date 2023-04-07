Stiles Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.68. 3,326,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

