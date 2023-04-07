Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,901,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.8 %

ZTS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.94. 1,594,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.