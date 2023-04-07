Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 361 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,751,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 3,076,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,271. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

