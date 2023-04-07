StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT opened at $41.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. iRobot has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

About iRobot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.