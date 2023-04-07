StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
iRobot Price Performance
Shares of IRBT opened at $41.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. iRobot has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.09.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Articles
