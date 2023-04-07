StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.