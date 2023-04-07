StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.37 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 138,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.