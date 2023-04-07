StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
SRNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of SRNE opened at $0.37 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
