StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,362,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.