StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.13.
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
