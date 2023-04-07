StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
