StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611,130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $62,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,875,000 after buying an additional 10,317,130 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,914,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,325,000 after buying an additional 8,742,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

