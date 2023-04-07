StockNews.com Downgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Team has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 302.78% and a net margin of 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

