StockNews.com Downgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Team Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Team has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $29.10.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 302.78% and a net margin of 7.79%.
Institutional Trading of Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.