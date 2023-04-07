StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of CASI opened at $3.70 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

