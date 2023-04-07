StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,988.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 204,000 shares of company stock worth $65,860. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

