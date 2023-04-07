StockNews.com Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.71.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
