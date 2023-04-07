StockNews.com Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.