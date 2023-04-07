StockNews.com Lowers First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

FBMS stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. Analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 428,546 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $11,526,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 564.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 375,765 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,987,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 201,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

