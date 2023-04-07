StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.18.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,423,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

