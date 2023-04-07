Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,631 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,662 shares of company stock worth $1,837,055 and have sold 304,098 shares worth $16,537,363. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,875,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171,218. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $169.42.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.