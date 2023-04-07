Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

