Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 173,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 115,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.15. 2,955,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

