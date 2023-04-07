Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $380.60. 1,836,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $455.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

