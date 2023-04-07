Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 3,973,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,909. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

