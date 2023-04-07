Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.
Shopify Stock Up 0.4 %
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shopify Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
