Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,352 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,953. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

