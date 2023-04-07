Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,265,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,117,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

