Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

