Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,882,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,946,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.01. 568,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,367. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

