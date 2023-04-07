Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,778,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,284,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

