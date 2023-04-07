Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 3,106 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,970,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,563. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

