Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,540,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.