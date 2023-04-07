Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 735 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC owned about 0.06% of Tri-Continental worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,458. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.