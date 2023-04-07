Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 174.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,328,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,517,000 after acquiring an additional 969,062 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 78,895 shares during the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

