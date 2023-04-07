Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

