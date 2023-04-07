Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,335 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

