Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.