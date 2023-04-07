Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.